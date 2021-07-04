GPL: Ebusua Dwarfs meet Hearts of Oak, Liberty Professionals clash with Karela United

Ebusua Dwarfs made the headlines after beating Karela United 4-1 on match day 31 of the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

The crabs put in a decent effort to win only their second away game in the League and to move out of the relegation Zone. Dwarfs had a good run in the first round of the season but a string of poor results have pushed them down the table and now sit in 12th place with 37 points.



Stop gap Coach Kuuku Dadzie is on smooth sailing after picking six points from the last two matches since his appointment. The former Ghana defender led them to a 1-0 win against Inter Allies before the 4-1 thumping of Karela United – scored 5 and conceded one.



They gave Hearts of Oak scary moments in the first round until Isaac Mensah’s late strike dented their hopes and swung the game in favour of Hearts of Oak.



On Sunday, they take on Accra Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast stadium in a make or break contest.



Hearts of Oak are currently buzzing with energy after the famous win against rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday. The Phobians opened a three point gap at the top of the table to flutter the title race in their favour. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the only goal of the match in the 66th minute to give Hearts all the spoils.



Accra Hearts of Oak have won eight and drawn one in their last nine Premier League matches and have not lost a game since Sunday, May 2 when they lost 2-0 to Dreams FC at Dawu.

They top the League table with 59 points – 22 points ahead of Ebusua Dwarfs who are 12th in the table. The Phobians head into the match buoyed by the resounding victory against Asante Kotoko – having registered 20 goals across competitions since May.



The match which is scheduled for 6 pm kick-off today will be shown live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.



In other fixtures – Liberty Professionals will clash with Karela United at the Red Bull area at Sogakope. The Scientific Soccer lads registered a 2-0 win against Inter Allies and aim to win on Sunday to move out of the relegation zone. Currently, in 16th place, a win over Karela United will give them a boost in the fight against relegation.



At the Akoon Park, Medeama SC will lock horns with Elmina Sharks – a battle between sworn enemies.



Two-time champions Aduana FC will host AshantiGold at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park I at Dormaa while Dreams FC entertains Berekum Chelsea at the theatre of Dreams, Dawu.



