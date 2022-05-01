0
GPL: Eleven Wonders fails to shine as match with Olympics ends in a stalemate

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Eleven Wonders were unable to get all three point as they were held by Accra Great Olympics in their match day 27 game at Ohene Ameyaw Park -Techiman on Saturday afternoon.

The away side started the game on the front as they caused all manner of trouble in the opening minutes of the match but were unable to cause any troubles.

Ibrahim Sulley and Maxwell Abbey Quaye were a handful for the host but were not able to convert any chance that came their way.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the first half ended with a goalless draw.

Eleven Wonders goalkeeper, Tetteh Nortey had a ferocious strike saved by Olympis goalkeeper, Kweku Stephen eight minutes after the break.

Both teams threw everything at it as they went in search of that elusive goal as the match ended 0-0 doing very little to salvage the precarious situation of Eleven Wonders.

