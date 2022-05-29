0
Menu
Sports

GPL: Elmina Sharks relegated after defeat to Berekum Chelsea

Elmina Sharks 3456545 Elmina Sharks

Sun, 29 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Elmina Sharks' dismal season has resulted in their relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Their relegation was confirmed on Sunday when they were defeated by Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Chelsea completely dominated Sharks, winning 3-0 and relegating the latter to the Division One League for the coming season.

Forward Emmanuel Sarpong scored the first goal for the hosts 15 minutes into the game.

Henry Ainsu made it two-nil 17 minutes later. Collins Ameyaw added a third goal in the second half to seal the victory.

The Sharks did not appear to be a team capable of pulling off a victory in order to stay alive in the battle for survival.

In their remaining three games, they will have to play for pride.

Sharks, formerly Coconut Grove Sharks FC, were promoted to the top flight in 2016.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Powerful and popular Ghanaians who are freemasons
Ken Agyapong won't let daughter marry delivery guy
I cheated on him because of hunger - LilWin’s ex-wife
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls
Gifty Anti's wedding lasted 3 days - A Plus recalls
NPP polls: Team Bawumia floors Alan
NPP Greater Accra Regional election turns chaotic
Opuni’s lawyer slams DPP Attakora-Obuobisa
Curses rain at NPP Ashanti Region executives election
NPP regional chairmen who have retained their seats
Related Articles: