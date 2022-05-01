GPL: Frank Mbella's 18th league goal hands Kotoko first ever win over WAFA

Frank Mbella

Kumasi Asante Kotoko ended their two game losing streak as they consolidated their grip on the Ghana Premier League title.

The reds recorded their first ever win at the Sogakope Park against WAFA on Saturday afternoon.



It was the usual suspect Frank Mbella Etouga who gave the league leaders the win and only goal of the game in the second half.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko made the first real move when in the 3rd minute they had a shot on target saved by the WAFA goalie before Kotoko's Andrews Appau gave the ball away for a counter attack.



On the stroke of half time WAFA went close with a free kick from Emmanuel Agyemang but it shaved the crossbar and went wide.



There was nothing to separate the two sides in the first half as the game ended 0-0.



Asante Kotoko took the lead in the 64th minute of the second half after Andrews Appau set up Frank Mbella Etouga for his 18th league goal of the season.

He sat the WAFA goalkeeper down before calmly slotting the ball home for his 18thleague goal.



Three minutes later, Stephen Amankona had the chance to score Kotoko's second goal but he missed the chance.



WAFA's Justus Torsutey was flagged offside in the 72nd minute but Kotoko goalie Danlad had saved the situation.



Danlad Ibrahim made successive saves in the 76th minute as Kotoko sealed a morel boosting



Kotoko defended staunchly as they went away with their first victory in Sogakope against WAFA who are looking prime for relegation.