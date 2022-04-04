0
GPL: Gold Stars beat Dreams FC to move clear of relegation

Goldstars1 Gold Stars

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Bibiani Gold Stars underlined the home superiority in the ongoing Ghana Premier League as they posted a 1-0 win against Dreams FC on Sunday 3rd April in their match day 23 clash.

The miners have only lost to Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at home with their impressive home form the reason they are not battling relegation.

Defender Farouk Adams was the hero for the home side as his goal in the 25th minute was enough to hand his side all three points after midweek's 1-0 loss to Accra Lions.

Gold Stars have now won all their last five home matches in the Ghana Premier League and last lost at the Dun's Park against Hearts in January this year.

The win takes Gold Stars to the 12th position with 29 points whiles Dreams are 9th with just a point better.

