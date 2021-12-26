GPL: Hearts leave it late to snatch a draw at the death in Dawu

Accra Hearts of Oak won their game

< Accra Hearts of Oak scored in injury time to deny Dreams FC three points as they came from behind to draw 2-2 at the theatre of Dreams on Match Day 10 of the Premier League.

The Still Believe lads were cruising to a 2-1 win but Salim Adams’ broke their hearts with a late strike to rescue Hearts of Oak from defeat. The defending champions who have here games in hand were beginning to recapture their spark following victories against Elmina Sharks (1-0) and Accra Lions (2-0) in their last two outings.



But the ambition to record a third straight win hit a jolt on Saturday as they threw a way an opener toi draw 2-2 against Dreams FC.



Daniel Afriyie Barnie scored his second goal of the season to give Hearts of Oak the lead in the 29th minute as he picked up a pass and delivered a drive that went pass Dreams goalkeeper Godfred Amoah.



The home side drew level one minute before the break through Issah Ibrahim. The winger got on the end of a cross from Victor Oduro to smash home for the equalizer.



Youngster Ishmael Dede scored on 82 minutes to put Dreams FC ahead as he displaced Richmond Ayi before slotting home.

With only a few seconds to end the game new recruit Salim Adams scored a Thunderbolt to get the equalizer for Hearts of Oak in the 95th minute to rescue a point for the Phobans.



The other matches scheduled for Sunday include – Bechem United versus second placed King Faisal at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park.



Bibiani Gold Stars will welcome Karela United to DUN’s Park while Chelsea AshantiGold SC at the Golden City Parek in Berekum.



In other matches Accra Great Olympics who are without danger man Maxwell Abbey Quaye play host to Eleven Wonders at the WAFA Park. The match is taking place in Sogakope because of the unavailability of the Accra Sports stadium.



Medeama SC will battle for the points against Leaders Aduana Football Club at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa. Both teams are on a good run heading into the match as Aduana FC search for their sixth straight win with Medeama seeking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to WAFA last weekend.

In Elmina Sharks who are battling for breath at the foot of the table will host fellow strugglers Legon Cities at the Nduom Sports complex.



Accra Lions will clash with Real Tamale United at WAFA Park on Monday.



The Match Day 10 schedule will be wrapped up at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi where Asante Kotoko faces Academy Boys WAFA on Sunday.