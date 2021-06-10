GPL: Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey eyes win in final six matches

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey has targeted a win in their final six games as they aim to win the Ghana Premier League title for the first time since 2009.

The Phobians are currently top of the league table with 50 points, the same points as second-placed Asante Kotoko after matchday 28.



Hearts failed to extend their lead on the league table following their 1-1 stalemate against Great Olympics on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Accra Sports stadium.



Speaking in an interview with Pure FM, Nettey said coach Samuel Boadu's team is ever ready to beat any side in a bid to end the trophy drought.

"Yes! we are ready to beat any side, that's all," he told Pure FM.



"We are ready to pick it to match after match, ready for our three points. We don't care whom we are playing with. We are coming on the field with just one motive; to get the maximum three points at end of the game."



Accra Hearts of Oak will host Medeama SC in their next league encounter this weekend.