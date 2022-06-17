0
Menu
Sports

GPL: Italian Ambassador to Ghana congratulates GPL Champions Kotoko

Italy Ambassador To Ghana With Kotoko Italian Ambassador to Ghana Daniela d’Orlandi with some executives of Kotoko

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Italian Ambassador to Ghana Daniela d’Orlandi has applauded Kotoko for emerging champions of the 2021-2022 season. The Ambassador received a delegation from Asante Kotoko earlier yesterday June 16.

The Porcupine Warriors are embarking on a sponsorship visitation with their trophy.

The 25-time Ghana Premier League champions won the tournament with 3 games to spare after amassing 61 points from 31 matches. They sat at the summit with a 10 point gab.

The Ambassador received the team on behalf of their kit sponsor Errea. According to a post on Kotoko’s official Twitter handle, the visit served as grounds to express the club’s profound gratitude & also to strengthen the ties between the two.

For her part, Her Excellency Daniela d’Orlandi commended Kotoko for winning the league.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
NPP MP ‘scolds’ Akufo-Addo, et al
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede