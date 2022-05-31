0
Menu
Sports

GPL: Karela United share the spoils with Hearts of Oak

Hearts Karela1 610x400 Hearts of Oak played against Karela United

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak failed to take advantage of home form as they were held at home by Karela United in their match day 31 clash  at the  Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Statistically  the phobians were the only team that could win the  Ghana Premier League from under the clutches of Kotoko but needed a win and a loss in the remaining four matches from Kotoko.

The draw means Kotoko are closer than ever and requires just a point against the miners on Thursday to be crowned League champions.

Hearts of Oak mounted pressure from the start of the game but could not breach the Karela United back line as they stood very strong.

But on the stroke of half time, Benjamin Yorke whose Hearts career has lit up in recent weeks grabbed the opener for the rainbow club with a splendid strike.

Veteran Sulley Muntari lobbed a pass over the Karela defence it was partially cleared before Yorke sent a sweet volley crushing into the goal for his first goal of the season in the Ghana Premier League.

With seven minutes to end proceedings the away side drew parity through substitute Emmanuel Owusu Boakye after applying the finish to a cross from Augustine Randolph.

It broke the hearts of the phobians as at least they wanted to give Kotoko a run but their pursuit has ended up in smoke.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions
Cabinet rejects price-control mechanism - Gabby hints
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
How Ben Ephson wrongly predicted another election in Ghana
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011
How Muntari led players to boycott business class in 2011