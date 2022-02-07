GPL: King Faisal end losing streak with victory over RTU

King Faisal

King Faisal halted their slide down the Ghana Premier League table as they defeated Real Tamale United(RTU) 2-0 on Saturday in their match day 16 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Kumasi based side had gone four matches without a win but were on the winning side on Saturday.



RTU started the better side but they could not do any meaningful thing with the early possession they had.



Faisal then came in strongly as the impressive Mawuli Wayo had two good chances but spurned them all.



There was nothing to separate the two sides as the game ended in a barren run after some decent chances from both teams.

After recess King Faisal opened the scores in the 58th minute when Attah Kusi's header was headed home by David Yamoah Afranie to make it 1-0.



Mustapha Fuseini should have drawn the away side level in the 70th but wasted a good one v one chance that came his way.



Five minutes later Enoch Morrison showed Mustapha Fuseini how it is done as he slotted home the second goal to make it 2-0.