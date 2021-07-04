GPL: King Faisal's Kwame Peprah gets MOTM award in draw against Asante Kotoko

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah emerged as the man of the match when they held Asante Kotoko SC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the Ghana Premier League.

Peprah was a torn in the flesh of the Kotoko defense as they earned the vital point in their quest for survival at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



The highly-rated attacker was unlucky to not be on the scoresheet as he struck the woodwork after beating goalkeeper Kwame Baah.



Faisal got their noses in front in the 15th minute after Zubairu Ibrahim connected a cross from Enoch Morrison.

Kotoko drew level in the 84th minute with substitute Francis Andy Kumi heading home from close range following across.



Peprah has been outstanding this campaign having scored 12 goals and provided 8 assists with 6 man of the match awards.



