King Faisal

The Ghana Premier League Matchweek 32 game between King Faisal FC and Hearts of Oak SC will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 6pm.

The match was earlier scheduled for Friday, had to be rescheduled to enable the National Sports Authority to undertake some minor works at the stadium.



The match will be live on Startimes channel.

All stakeholders are duly informed accordingly.