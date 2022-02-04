GPL: King Faisal to slug it out with RTU at Baba Yara

King Faisal

King Faisal will be hoping to bounce back from their poor run in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The Kumasi-based side have lost four consecutive times as the first round of the season gets closer to its end.



The 'Insha Allah boys' were handed a 1-0 defeat by Hearts of Oak on matchday 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



King Faisal started brilliantly in the opening weeks of the season with wins against top sides such as city rivals Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars.



The team has struggled over the past weeks with head coach of the side Nurudeen indicating that his squad needs to be strengthened in the second transfer window.

However King Faisal faces a tough opposition in RTU who have been competitive in the ongoing season.



The Tamale-based side managed to pick a point in their last game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium against Asante Kotoko



RTU were held at home by Karela United on matchday 15 and will go in search for a win against a struggling King Faisal side.