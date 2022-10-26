0
GPL: Kotoko’s matchday 4 clash against King Faisal to be played on October 31

The clash between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal on matchday four of the Ghana Premier League has been rescheduled to Monday, October 31, 2022.

After several weeks of inaction due to the suspension of the Ghanaian top-flight league, the Ghana FA has announced that its Executive Council has reached an agreement for the league to resume immediately next weekend.

The decision has been taken following the dismissal of a court injunction filed against the football governing body by Ashanti Gold SC.

Subsequently, the Ghana FA has announced that the league will resume in the upcoming weekend with games on matchday four.

Due to the upcoming match between the Black Meteors of Ghana and their counterpart from Mozambique in the qualifiers for the CAF U23 Championship, the league fixture between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal has been moved.

The game will now be played on Monday, October 31, instead of the initial date of Sunday, October 30.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

