GPL: Kotoko travel to Bibiani with 20-man squad

Kotoko have won their first tow matches of the new season

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum has named a 20 man squad that will face Bibiani Gold Stars today in matchday three of the Ghana Premier League.

The reds have started the season in an explosive fashion but face a tricky fixture against the newly-promoted side who are yet to lose a game after two matches.



Kotoko will be without club captain Ismael Abdul Ganiyu who is on International duty with the Black Stars with new center back signing Maxwell Agyemang slotting into the squad and expected to play a part.



Cameroonian striker George Mfegue has been included in the squad as well as all the usual suspects in the squad.



They will be hoping to make it three wins out of three matches when they meet on Friday at 3pm at the Dun's Park.



Asante Kotoko storm Bibiani with 20-man squad:

1. Razak Abalora



2 Kwame Baah



3 Christopher Nettey



4 Samuel Appiah



5 Patrick Asmah

6. Ibrahim Imoro



7. Appau Andrews



8. Yusif Mubarik



9. Maxwell Agyemang



10 Mudasiru Salifu

11 Fabio Gama



12 Richmond Lamptey



13 Richard Boadu



14 Stephen Amankonah



15 Joseph Amoako

16 Sheriff Mohammed



17 Isaac Oppong



18 George Mfegue



19 Samuel Boateng



20. Dickson Afoakwa