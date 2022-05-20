GPL: Kotoko wants remaining league games postponed

Asante Kotoko lineup

Top of the Ghana Premier League, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is demanding the postponement of all Ghana Premier League games until its outstanding game between Ashantigold SC is honored.

The Porcupine Warriors were expected Thursday, May 19, 2022, to play the miners in the Ashanti Regional derby of their matchday 29 fixture of the GPL at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a communique postponed the match citing security reasons and advised by the Ghana Police Service when Kumasi Asante Kotoko had already arrived in Obuasi on Wednesday ahead of the clash.



In a statement released by Kotoko, they want organizers of the competition to postpone all matches until their match against their regional rival Ashantigold is cleared.



“This morning, we have officially written to the Ghana Football Association to register our displeasure in the way and manner the match between AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko was postponed.

“We have consequently, requested the Ghana Football Association to as a matter of fact postpone all league matches until the outstanding match between AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko is honoured,” the club said.



They are also demanding a refund of the cost incurred.



“The club has also demanded the Ghana Football Association to reimburse it for the cost incurred as the team traveled and spent a night in Obuasi on Wednesday in preparation for the match on Thursday,” part of the statement reads.



