GPL: Legon Cities beat Ebusua Dwarfs away from home

Legon Cities FC

Legon Cities got back to winning ways by snatching a 1-0 result away from home against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

The visitors started strongly and were rewarded with a goal in the 9th minute through Richard Kwabena Antwi.



After the goal, the visitors showed caution and defended well for the remainder of the first half.

Despite creating opportunities after the restart, Dwarfs were unable to equalize and the Royals ran away with the win.



Legon Cities are now 14th with 26 points and Ebusua Dwarfs are 12th with 27 points.