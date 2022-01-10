GPL: Legon Cities stun Dreams FC on their own turf

Legon Cities players celebrate the lone goal

Legon Cities put their wretched form behind them as they earned a shocking 1-0 win over Dreams FC at the Theater of Dreams where they have turned a fortress in their matchday 12 clash on Sunday afternoon.

The home side started the game on the front foot but the away side sat very deep in their own half as they broke on the counter whenever they had the chance.



Dreams will be ruing the penalty they missed as they should have taken the lead but top marksman Huazif Ali missed the penalty kick.



Obuor Adu scored the match-winner – five minutes after the break to give the Royals an important away win.



The win takes troubled Legon Cities to 13th on the league table whiles Dreams FC lie 8th on the table.