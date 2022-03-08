0
GPL Match Day 19: Berekum Chelsea draw with Eleven Wonders

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Techiman Eleven Wonders came from a goal down at home to draw 1-1 in their match day 19 clash against Berekum Chelsea at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Monday in the Ghana Premier League clash.

The home side started the game very slowly and paid their for it as the visitors shot into the lead after barely tow minutes of play.

Forward Samuel Osei scored only his second goal of the season to give Berekum Chelsea a deserving 1-0 lead as the home side licked their wounds.

On the stroke of half time the home side who were pressing for the equalizer finally found the net as Sumaila Moro scored to make it 1-1.

There was no goal in the second half as both teams cancelled each other out in a tense game.

Eleven Wonders will be ruing a missed opportunity as the draw sees them lie in the relegation zone.

