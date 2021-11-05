GPL Match Preview: Ashanti Gold vs Karela United

Ashanti Gold SC

Ernest Thompson seeks second win as Ashgold coach

• Ashgold chase first home win over Karela United



• Karela United search first win of the season against Ashgold



Ashanti Gold SC locked horns with Karela United FC in their first home game of the season at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



The Miners got off to a winning start against Eleven Wonders FC in Techiman last weekend. The first win for the new gaffer, Ernest Thompson, since he took over the club last month.



For Thompson, the victory comes as a huge boost, but his team play against Karela next, a team Ashanti Gold have never beaten at home.



A defeat and a draw in the previous two meetings in Obuasi depicts a difficult task ahead for the Gold and Black.

However, Ashanti Gold have won five of their last four games in all competition, with the only defeat coming on penalties against Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup finals.



Karela, on the other hand, have had a poor run in their last five competitive fixtures - four defeats and a draw.



The Aiyinasie side began the new season with a draw against Aduana Stars, a game they came from behind to secure a one-all stalemate.



Head Coach Bismark Kobby Mensah's side will ride on their good away record against the Miners to avoid a first defeat of the new season.



Both teams produced an entertaining two-all draw the last time they met in Obuasi. Hence, the fans would want more of the same on Sunday, November 7.



Kick-off time is 3:00 PM.