GPL: Match official for week 15 revealed

Match officials

The Referees Committee of the the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 15 of the Ghana Premier League.

Below are the Match Officials for Week 15:



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VRS KING FAISAL



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA



ASSISTANTS: FREEMAN AWULOO AND COURAGE KUEDUFIA



4TH REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



LIVE ON STARTIMES



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH:LEGON CITIES VRS ELEVEN WONDERS



VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM



REFEREE: GEORGE M. VORMAWOR



ASSISTANTS: GILBERT ADOM MENSAH AND STEPHEN BALANGUENA



4TH REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADAM MAKAILA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMA SANGARI



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI



DATE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022



MATCH: ADUANA STARS VRS BECHEM UNITED



VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK



REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH



ASSISTANTS: FREDERICK DANFUL AND ISAAC NYAMEKYE



4TH REFEREE: IMORO OSMAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN MOHAMMED



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



LIVE ON STARTIMES



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH:REAL TAMALE UNITED VRS KARELA



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH AND EMMANUEL ARKAITIE



4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VRS ACCRA LIONS



VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK



REFEREE: EMMANUEL TAMPURI



ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM AND AUGUSTINE SOGLO DAKURA



4TH REFEREE: RICHMOND ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHARLES DARKWAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: MEDEAMA VRS ELMINA SHARKS



VENUE: AKOON PARK



REFEREE: CHARLES BULU



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM

4TH REFEREE: SELORM KPORMEGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL AYEH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: WAFA VRS GOLDSTARS



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: ALI MUSAH



ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI FUSEINI AND SETH ABLETOR



4TH REFEREE: KENNY JOSEPH PADI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHRISTIAN ATSATSA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



GFA CAMERAMAN: HERBERT SEMAKOR



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: ASHANTIGOLD VRS DREAMS



VENUE: LEN CLAY STADIUM



REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN

ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA AND ISAAC ODOOM



4TH REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: GABRIEL INKOOM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS



DATE: FRIDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022



MATCH: KOTOKO VRS OLYMPICS



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM



REFEREE: PHILIP ARTHUR FORSON



ASSISTANTS: KENNETH TWENEBOAH KODUA AND FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR



4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI



LIVE ON STARTIMES