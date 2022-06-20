GPL Matchday 34: Yaw Annor nets brace to inspire AshGold to final day draw

AshGold

Highly-rated Yaw Annor grabbed a sensational brace on Sunday afternoon to inspire his Ashanti Gold SC side to draw 2-2 against Bibiani Gold Stars on the final day of the Ghana Premier League season.

The forward started for the embattled Ghana Premier League team today when the side played as a guest to the matchday 34 opponent far away in Bibiani.



In a game which had no actual significance due to the fact that both teams are safe on the league standings, there was a lot of motivation for AshGold poster boy Yaw Annor.



This is because the talented attacker needed two goals to finish the season as the leagues top scorer.

Oh the matchday, the forward had his moments and made sure he took them. He scored a fantastic first-half brace. Unfortunately, late goals from Joshua Akoto meant that the Miners could not run away with maximum points.



The two goals today has seen the forward emerge as the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League season as well.