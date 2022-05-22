0
Menu
Sports

GPL: Medeama defeat Great Olympics after coming from a goal down

Medeama Oly 610x400 Medeama scored Great Olympics

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Medeama come from a goal down to defeat Accra Great Olympics in their Ghana Premier League match day 30 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors despite the home side scoring the first goal of the game.

It was an entertaining start to the game as it swung like a pendulum from one end to the other but goals were hard to come by.

Vincent Atinga was punished for his errant pass which was pounced on by Maxwell Abbey Quaye in he 19th minute to hand the home side a 1-0 lead.

The away side did not relent despite conceding the opening goal as they were rewarded for their persistence with Vincent Atinga converting from the spot to make it 1-1 in the 36th minute.

It was all square as the first half ended 1-1 for both sides but Great Olympics returned from the break with real intent  as Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Razak Yussif had their efforts thwarted by goalkeeper John Moosi.

The away side took the lead for the first time in the game in the 71st minute through substitute Kwadwo  Asamoah to make it 2-1.

Kwasi Donsu nearly scored a trade mark goal with a fierce shot from range but it went wide.

Maxwell Abbey Quaye should have drawn his side level in the 89th minute as he was cleanly put through on goal but he agonisingly missed as his side lost the game.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach