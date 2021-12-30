GPL: Medeama’s outstanding game against Hearts of Oak to be played on January 12

Thu, 30 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The outstanding Ghana Premier League match between Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak will be played on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
The Week 6 fixture was postponed due to Hearts of Oaks' participation in the CAF Cup competitions.
The kick-off time for the match is 3 pm at the Akoon park.
Hearts of Oak defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in an outstanding fixture and will hope to beat Medeama to better their league title chances this season.
They will play rivals Asante Kotoko as one of the outstanding games left in the domestic top-flight.
