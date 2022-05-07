0
Menu
Sports

GPL: Olympics returns to winning ways by beating Berekum Chelsea

Oly Chelsea 610x400 The two sides clashed at the Accra Sports Stadium

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Great Olympics arrested their slide in form as they defeated Berekum Chelsea to open the Ghana Premier League match day 28 on Friday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The wonder club handed Berekum Chelsea a 2-0 defeat in what has been a difficult few weeks for the blues as they conceded six goals last week against Ashgold.

Coach Annor Walker's side started the game on the front foot as they piled on the pressure on their visitors in search of the opener.

It only took three  minutes as Great Olympics got the opening goal as Amos Acheampong made it 1-0 in the 3rd minute.

The wonder club smelled  blood and wanted more goals but the first half ended 1-0.

After  recess the home side added another goal in the 73rd minute through Samuel Ashie Quaye after  exchanging passes with his brother Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

Chelsea tried  to fight back but  it was too late as  the host run away  with a  2-0 win.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
Related Articles: