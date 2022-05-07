GPL: Olympics returns to winning ways by beating Berekum Chelsea

The two sides clashed at the Accra Sports Stadium

Accra Great Olympics arrested their slide in form as they defeated Berekum Chelsea to open the Ghana Premier League match day 28 on Friday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The wonder club handed Berekum Chelsea a 2-0 defeat in what has been a difficult few weeks for the blues as they conceded six goals last week against Ashgold.



Coach Annor Walker's side started the game on the front foot as they piled on the pressure on their visitors in search of the opener.



It only took three minutes as Great Olympics got the opening goal as Amos Acheampong made it 1-0 in the 3rd minute.

The wonder club smelled blood and wanted more goals but the first half ended 1-0.



After recess the home side added another goal in the 73rd minute through Samuel Ashie Quaye after exchanging passes with his brother Maxwell Abbey Quaye.



Chelsea tried to fight back but it was too late as the host run away with a 2-0 win.