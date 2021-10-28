GPL: Only fans with Covid-19 cards will be allowed entry to stadium - Dr. Asare

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Nsiah Asare

Dr Nsiah Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health, has insisted only fans with Covid-19 cards will be allowed to watch the games at the various centres.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season kicks off this weekend at various stadia, with Accra Lions hosting Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night.



After playing last season with little or no fans, Dr Nsiah Asare in an interview said the government and the Ghana Football Association are putting in place measures to lift the ban on watching games, but only those who have been vaccinated may be allowed entry in order to stop the spread of the disease.



“So far as the COVID-19 cases aren’t rising at an alarming rate in-country right now doesn’t mean we should allow more people to go to the stadiums when the season starts,” Dr Nsiah told Angel FM.

“We have only 4.1% vaccinated people in the country, and it’s most likely that fans will go to the stadium with their Vaccination cards,” he added.



Hearts of Oak begin their title defence with a home game against Legon Cities on Sunday at 15:00GMT.