GPL: Players to receive direct locker room bonuses this weekend - Prosper Harrison Addo

Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of GFA

Ghana Football Association General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, has told Happy Sports that players will start to receive the locker room bonuses directly starting this weekend.

The Locker room bonus was introduced this season as part of the sponsorship from betPawa as headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier league.



Players will receive a token for winning matches this season from the headline sponsors from the Locker room bonuses.



Happy Sports understands that players will receive Ghc150 as locker room bonuses.



Prosper Harrison Addo revealed six teams have been paid their monies for winning their opening games

“Next weekend, the winning teams will get the locker room bonus. This is for the players and that is 20 of them excluding the coaches and technical team”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM.



He added that all the players will receive the same amount as the winning bonus.



“All the players will receive the same amount. It’s part of the sponsorship for players. It’s only for winning games. This is also for some sort of motivation for the players. In next week’s round of games, the players will be paid directly and this process will continue throughout the season.