GPL Playoff: Tamale City secure promotion after drawing with Ebusua Dwarfs

Tamale City1 530x400 File photo

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Tamale City FC has earned a place to play in the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League after finishing top of the three-way playoff competition which included Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals.

City finished top of the playoffs with four points after beating Liberty Professionals 1-0 last Saturday and securing a draw against Ebusua Dwarfs on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Former Premier League sides Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs were second and third with 3 points and 1 point respectively.

Tamale City will replace Ashantigold SC who were demoted from the topflight league following a decision by the GFA Disciplinary Committee which was affirmed by the Appeals Committee.

Here is how the the three teams placed at the end of the competition:

Source: ghanaguardian.com
