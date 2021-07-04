GPL Preview: Aduana Stars v AshantiGold

Aduana Stars will play AshantiGold

Defending Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars will lock horns with giants Ashanti Gold SC on Sunday afternoon in a matchday 32 encounter of the 2020/2021 season.

Despite the pedigree of these two sides, neither has been able to really compete for the league title this season.



On the back of managerial changes in key moments of the season, both clubs have suffered and currently fighting to earn a top-four finish at the end of the campaign.



This weekend, Aduana Stars host Ashanti Gold SC in a fixture that would boost either side’s chances of making the top four.



With that at stake, tomorrow’s contest is expected to be cagey with players of both teams likely to fight for every ball throughout the 90 minutes.



Player to watch

Sam Adams – The Aduana Stars attacker has been a delight to watch this season, especially in the second round. Scoring the most of his team’s goals in the last five matches, he will be a threat to Ashanti Gold in the fixture tomorrow afternoon.



Predicted scoreline:



Aduana Stars 2-1 Ashanti Gold SC.



Tomorrow’s game will be played at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park and will kick off at 15:00GMT.