GPL Preview: Aduana Stars vs Liberty Professionals

Aduana will play Liberty Professionals

Aduana Stars will be eager to prove doubters wrong with a victory amid their match-fixing allegation reports when they host Liberty Professionals on matchday 29 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Aduana Stars have been in the news lately following claims by a Sunyani-based journalist that the Dormaa-based side are using their remaining games in the league for betting.



The wild allegation was leveled against the Fire Boys prior to their Matchday 28 clash against Ebusua Dwarfs.



Aduana Stars lost the match by a lone goal, which highlighted the assertion that the club sold the game.



The Club will be gunning to put the issue to rest with a victory against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.



Aduana Stars have gone three games without a win hence a positive result at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park could give them a breather amid the match-fixing reports.

Asare Bediako’s charges would have to play above their recent level to keep the three points at home, having collected just a point in their last three matches in the league.



Liberty Professionals on the other hand, are brimming with confidence ahead of the crucial encounter.



The Scientific Soccer Boys are one of the most improved teams in the second stanza of the campaign.



The Dansoman-based outfit have given themselves a huge chance of escaping the drop after picking two precious wins against Dreams FC and WAFA.



However, Andy Sinason side’s away form guide leaves a lot to be desired.

Liberty Professionals have picked only two victories in ten outings on their travels and therefore would have to be wary of the threat posed by the home side.



Liberty Professionals could move away from the relegation zone with a win in Dormaa as they currently occupy 15th place with 32 points from 28 games.



Aduana Stars are sitting comfortable in 8th position with 40 points from 28 outings.



Below are match officials for the the match;



REFEREE: CLEMENT K. NKUAH

ASSISTANTS: KOFI KYEI ANDOH & ERIC NDEBUGRI



4TH REFEREE: MAHAMA EWUNTOMA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: STEPHEN KPEN



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA