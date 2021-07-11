GPL Preview: Bechem United vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko players celebrating a goal in the GPL

Asante Kotoko travel to Bechem United hoping for a victory to keep alive their faint hopes of winning the Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors must win at the Nana Gyeabour Park and pray Liberty Professionals pull off an upset by beating Hearts of Oak in Accra.



If that happens, Kotoko have a chance of snatching the title on the final day of the season as they host Elmina Sharks while Hearts play bogey side WAFA in Sogakope.



Anything short of victory against the Hunters means Kotoko's title aspirations will be over.



Mariano Barreto will not be on the bench as he is serving a two-match following his derogatory remarks about match officials.

He missed the MTN FA Cup victory against Asokwa Deportivo, same as deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi who served a one-match ban. The winger, however, is available and is expected to captain the team against Bechem.



His return is good news for Kotoko as striker Evans Adomako is a doubt because of an injury he sustained in midweek. Also, Habib Mohammed, Kwame Baah and Emmanuel Keyekeh are ruled out due to injuries.



With that, Bechem United would fancy a great result to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation. They are two points above the dreaded zone, with two teams expected to join Inter Allies undecided yet.