GPL Preview: Ebusua Dwarfs to lock horns with Inter Allies

Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs

Ebusua Dwarfs are in search of a win to pull further away from the relegation and their opponents are another eviction-threatened side Inter Allies on Thursday, 24 June 2021 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Crabs have been chequered this term and must punch above their weight on home territory to bring some ease.



There has been a change in technical direction at the club with ex-Ghana international Kuuku Dadzie replacing Ernest Thompson.



Dwarfs are in 13th place on the table but tied on 34 points alongside Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks.



A win over the basement boys will breathe life into their campaign after all the troubles off the pitch.

Inter Allies have huffed and puffed but still unable to change their position from the bottom of the table.



With a paltry 26 points from 29 matches, the Eleven Is To One charges need no reminder of how much the stakes are high for them.



A narrow 3-2 home defeat to giants Asante Kotoko last week sums up their misery.



The football has been good and delightful but goals and victories have eluded them.