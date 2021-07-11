GPL Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals

Hearts of Oak are the league leaders currently

Accra Hearts of Oak have the opportunity to win their first Ghana Premier League title on Sunday as they host Liberty Professionals in a local derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians scored late to salvage a point against Ebusua Dwarfs, which put them in this glorious position of being one win away from their 21st title.



Samuel Boadu and his men are fired up to put Liberty to the sword, a defeat may as well end the Scientific Soccer lads' long stay in Ghana's top-flight.



Liberty, who secured a hard-fought victory against Karela United, must produce their best performance of the season to stand a chance against Hearts who are currently on a 10-match unbeaten run.

Currently, a point above the relegation zone, a win can give them massive hope of surviving as they host another relegation-threatened side, King Faisal, in their final match.



With three points at stake for both sides, for the neutrals it would be a thrilling contest but both clubs and their supporters would be nervous.



However, Hearts can lose and still be confirmed as champions if Kotoko also lose in Bechem.