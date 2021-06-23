GPL Preview: Legon Cities faces Hearts of Oak

Hans Kwoffie [R] scored all two goals for Legon Cities after joining from Ashgold

Legon Cities FC have vowed to hand Hearts of Oak their first defeat in eight league matches on Thursday, 24 June 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Royals have pulled from the drop and lie in a comfortable ninth position but are still hungry for the points.



Cities suffered a 2-0 defeat at Karela in their last fixture but had gone on a three-match winning streak against Aduana Stars, at AshantiGold and Inter Allies.



''This is a big game but for us, we are just taking it to be one of the games ahead. We have prepared and trained extra hard for it. We know what is ahead of us and we are ready for it. We will go all out for three points,'' head coach Bashir Hayford said at a press conference.



''We are not going into this game as the underdogs. Not at all. We don’t need to be termed as the underdogs.

''This will be a very difficult game, of course. If we go into the game with the right mentality, mindset and attitude, we can win.''



Leaders Hearts of Oak warmed up for this match with a comprehensive 4-1 win over third-tier side Windy Professionals in the MTN FA Cup.



Head coach Samuel Boadu has his players clicking into gear and they know they cannot drop points in the title race.



The Phobians are tied on points with rivals Asante Kotoko who play on Wednesday against Karela United at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Wednesday.