GPL Preview: WAFA vs Dreams FC

West African Football Academy

WAFA SC will be seeking a return to winning ways when they host Dreams FC in Sogakope on Sunday, 12 June 2021 in the Ghana Premier League.

The Academy Boys let a winning position slip against Liberty Professionals last week in a 3-2 defeat on the same ground.



WAFA have slipped to the seventh position on the table and must be focused to avoid another slide to keep their top-four ambitions intact.



Prosper Narteh Ogum's side had gone four matches without defeat and must now build up the stats again.



The corresponding fixture ended in a 3-0 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams and that should fuel their ambition to exact vengeance.

Dreams FC were back to winning ways last week in the 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks at home but before that were two defeats- Liberty Professionals in the league and a penalty shootout defeat to Phar Rangers.



Head coach Vladislav Viric has told his charges to eliminate mistakes from their game in order to



''We cannot afford to make certain mistakes if we want to make top 4. we will have to be very focused. We have a good team and top 4 is reachable,'' he said.