GPL: RTU deepens the misery of Elmina Sharks

Real Tamale United

Real Tamale United(RTU) defeated Elmina Sharks on their match day nine at the Alui Mahama stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The pride of the north secured one point against Kotoko when the odds were stacked against them but this time they went one better.



Two goals in the first was all RTU needed to win the game as the miserable form of Elmina Sharks continue despite changing their coach.



RTU scored the opener in the 22nd minute of the game through Augustine Ronald Frimpong before mercurial midfielder David Abagna Sandan added the clincher.

He has now scored 8 goals in 9 games as he doubled the advantage for RTU six minutes from the break.



RTU went for the jugular as they searched for more goals but the two was enough for the win.