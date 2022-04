GPL: Referees for match day 27 announced

Some match officials

MATCH OFFICIALS FOR GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH DAY 27

The GFA Referees Committee has announced Match Officials for Match Day 27 of the Ghana Premier League.



Below are the Match Officials for Week 27.



▶️DATE:SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VRS DREAMS – LIVE



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA



ASSISTANT REFEREES: KWESI BROBBEY AND EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU



4TH REFEREE: ALI MUSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHARLES DARKWAA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



▶️DATE:MONDAY, MAY 2, 2022



MATCH: ADUANA VRS MEDEAMA – LIVE



VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK



REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



ASSISTANT REFEREES: PAUL ATIMAKA AND PROSPER AVINOU



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL TAMPURI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ODUM



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



▶️DATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 30, 2022



MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS VRS GREAT OLYMPICS – LIVE



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK



REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



ASSISTANT REFEREES: RICAHRD APPIAH AND MUMUNI FUSEINI



4TH REFEREE: RICHMOND ANTWI



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREW DERY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



▶️DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022



MATCH: LEGON CITIES VRS ELMINA SHARKS



VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM



REFEREE: MARTINS AKUDZI



ASSISTANT REFEREES: STEPHEN BALANGUENA AND HALILU ALHASSAN



4TH REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: NANA BOAMAH DARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI



▶️DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022



MATCH: R.T.U. VRS ACCRA LIONS



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF QADIR



ASSISTANT REFEREES: PATRICK PAPALA AND ISAAC NYAMEKYE



4TH REFEREE: BASHIRU DAUDA



MATCH COMMISSIONER: TASEMBEDO OUSMANE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO



▶️DATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 30, 2022



MATCH: WAFA VRS KOTOKO – LIVE



VENUE: WAFA PARK



REFEREE: CHARLES BULU

ASSISTANT REFEREES: TIJANI MOHAMMED AND THEOPHILUS AKUGRE



4TH REFEREE: SELORM KPORMEGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADJIRI BARNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR



▶️DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022



MATCH: KING FAISAL VRS BECHEM UNITED



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM



REFEREE: SAMADJI JOSHUA



ASSISTANT REFEREES: PETER DAWSA AND ERIC NDEBUGRI



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL DON QUANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING



▶️DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022



MATCH: ASHANTIGOLD VRS CHELSEA



VENUE: LEN CLAY STADIUM

REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON



ASSISTANT REFEREES: ROLAND ADDY AND COURAGE KUEDUFIA



4TH REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILOW



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL FLETCHER



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA



▶️DATE: SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022



MATCH: KARELA VRS BIBIANI GOLDSTARS



VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE



REFEREE: CLEMENT K. NKUAH



ASSISTANT REFEREES: GILBERT ADOM MENSAH AND KENNETH ARMOO



4TH REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM QUAYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAA QUAICOE



GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY



