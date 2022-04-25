0
GPL: Struggling King Faisal hold Dreams FC at Dawu

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Dreams FC were held to a draw for the second consecutive week as they played out a 1-1 draw against King Faisal at  the Theater of Dreams  Park in Dawu on Sunday.

The home side opened the scores in the  36th minute of the game  with Issah  Yakubu  the goal scorer as  he tapped home from close range.

Dreams  FC thought they had their second goal after the ball was put into the net  but it was flagged offside.

King Faisal should have pulled parity in the  40th minute but  Wadudu  Yakubu saw his effort struck the post and  out.

But the  away  side finally found the equalizer on the stroke of half time as Atta Kusi  made it 1-1 for King Faisal.

There was no goal in the second half as  the spoils were shared  between  both teams who are very close to the foot  of  the league table.

