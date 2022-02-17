GPL Super Clash: Three Hearts of Oak players Kotoko must watch out for

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

GhanaWeb feature

Asante Kotoko are in high spirit ahead of the much-anticipated clash against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, February 20, 2021.



The two most decorated clubs in the history of Ghana football with a combine 45 Ghana Premier League titles (Kotoko 24 and Hearts 21) will face off at the Accra Sports Stadium for the outstanding matchday 7 fixture.



The Porcupine Warriors are super confident about their chances in Accra on Sunday against the Phobians because of their current form in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko are on top of the Ghana Premier League and have opened a twelve points gap between them and their rivals ahead of the big game on Sunday.



The Kumasi-based club seem to have an upper hand ahead of the big gam as two of their attackers George Mfague and Franck Etouga 15 goals are more than what the entire Hearts of Oak team have scored.



Ahead of the Sunday fixture, we look at the three dangerous players who can punish Asante Kotoko as part of GhhanaWeb’s coverage of the GPL Super Clash.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh doesn’t need any introduction to the Asante Kotoko fraternity after he broke the hearts of the Porcupines in the 2021 Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Black Satellites captain scored the only goal in Hearts of Oak's victory against Kotoko in June 2021 and the Porcupine should keep the tabs on him regardless of his current form in the current season.



Kofi Kordzi



The Hearts of Oak striker has scored 7 goals since his return to the side at the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season. Kofi Kordzi has scored almost half of Hearts of Oak's total goals.



However, the bulky striker has started the last three matches from bench and he will be expected to start the game against Asante Kotoko with the Phobians inability to score a goal in their last four games.

Gladson Awako



The Black Stars midfielder caused a lot of problems for the Porcupines Warriors during his time with Accra Great Olympics.



Gladson Awako was instrumental in the Olympics team that beat Asante Kotoko 1-0 in Accra which led to the sacking of coach Maxwell Konadu in the 2020/2021 season.



Awako will likely start in midfield alongside Frederick Ansah Botchway and Asante Kotoko should do everything they can to eliminate him from the equation if they want to control the midfield and possibly win the game.



Author: Joel Eshun