GPL Super Clash: Three Kotoko players who can punish Hearts of Oak on Sunday

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella

Three days separate from witnessing the biggest football game on the Ghanaian football calendar.



Accra Hearts of Oak will host rivals Asante Kotoko in an outstanding matchday 7 fixture in the Ghana Premier League dubbed “The Super Clash” in the capital city on Sunday.



The Phobians will be going into this game with the mindset of closing the 12-point gap that’s is currently between them and their rivals who are leading the table.



The Porcupine Warriors seem to have an upper hand in the game as two of their attackers, George Mfague and Franck Etouga have scored more goals than the entire Accra Hearts of Oak team.



Ahead of the Sunday fixture, GhanaWeb profiles four Asante Kotoko players who Hearts Oak must pay critical attention to in their bid to stop the Porcupines.

Franck Etouga



The Cameroonian forward is on his way to becoming one of Asante Kotoko's best strikers in recent years and is chasing a 21-year-old record of three hattricks in a season set by Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Ishmael Addo.



Franck Etouga has taken the Ghana Premier League by storm after scoring eleven goals in twelve appearances for the current Ghana Premier League leaders.



He will be the real danger man for the Phobians on Sunday. The 20-year-old striker has won four man-of-the-match awards.



George Mfuege

It is highly possible that Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh will start George Mfuege alongside Franck Etouga for the Hearts of Oak game.



Just like Etouga, Mfuege also comes with his own attacking threat as he has shown in the games that he has featured in.



The Cameroonian has scored four goals for the Porcupines and have formed a deadly duo with his compatriot Etouga.



Mudasiru Salifu



Mudasiru is the engine of the Asante Kotoko team and should be the target of the Phobians if they want to dominate the midfield on Sunday.

The transition of coach Prosper Narteh play starts with Mudasiru who has the skill to spread the ball to the right or left.



He gets the Kotoko system ticking with his presence in the midfield.



Author: Joel Eshun