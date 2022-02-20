GPL Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko end goalless

Hearts of Oak were held to a pulsating goalless draw by nemesis Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in their outstanding matchday 7 encounter.

The Phobians who needed a win to cut the gap between them and the Porcupine Warriors started brightly, and should have taken an early lead when Daniel Barnieh set up Kwadjo Obeng Jnr, whose strike hit the post.



Minutes later Barnieh had an opportunity to break the deadlock but squandered the chance as Kotoko kissed their luck in the first half hour of the game.



Red-hot Kotoko forward Frank Etouga came close for the Porcupine Warriors in the 36th minute but his effort did not trouble Richard Attah.



Asante Kotoko returned from the break the more adventurous with Etouga and Richard Lamptey getting great opportunities and keeping Hearts goalie Richard Attah busy.



Sulley Muntari, who was impressive in the first half had to be replaced in the early minutes of the second half by Fredrick Ansah Botwe.

The Phobians started to grow into the game once again but could not just find the back of the net, and later on coach Samuel Boadu brought on leading scorer Kofi Kordzi for Barnieh.



The powerful forward did nit get enough time to make an impact as the two team shared the spoils in Accra.







