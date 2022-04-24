26
GPL: Tears in Kumasi as Hans Kwofie scores brace for Legon Cities to beat Kotoko

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko have tasted their second defeat in front of their home crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after losing to Legon Cities FC on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The Porcupine Warriors couldn't bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to RTU in Tamale as Legon Cities got their first victory over Asante Kotoko in their history.

Legon Cities under coach Maxwell Konadu started their demolition works in front of the Baba Yara crowd as Jonah Attuquaye was brought down in the penalty box by Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey and that resulted in a penalty.

Michel Otuo stepped forward and scored to make it 1-0 to Legon Cities in the 17th minute and Hans Kwofie doubled the lead for the Royals by tapping into an empty net in the 28th minute.

First-half substitute, Mudasiru Salifu, pulled one back for the home side before the break but that was not enough for the Porcupines to walk out with a point.

Legon Cities responded quickly in the second half as Hans Kwofie headed home to make it 3-1 in the 47th minute after meeting a cross from his teammate Jonah Attuqyauye.



Coach Prosper Narteh introduced Samuel Boateng and Emmmnnauel Keyekeh in the second half but their efforts were not enough for the Porcupine to get a point from the game.

The 3-1 victory for the Royals take them to the 8th position on the League table while Asante Kotoko maintain their lead with eight points advantage.

