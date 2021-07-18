GPL: Togo star Atte Yousifou wins MOTM award after WAFA win over Hearts of Oak

WAFA left-back, Atte Yousifou

WAFA left-back Atte Yousifou was rewarded with a Man of the Match award after his solitary goal earned a 1-0 win over champions-elect Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in their final match of the season.

The Togo international curled in a free-kick close to the penalty arc for what turned out to be the winning goal in the 64th minute.



Yousifou had been in electric form raiding down the flank with his attacking forays and defensive duties.

It was his first Man of the Match and coincidentally on the final day of competition.



WAFA ended the season in third place after that win over the Phobians.