GPL: WAFA held at home by Aduana as they flirt with relegation

WAFA

WAFA shared the spoils with Aduana Stars at the Sogakope Park as they continue to flirt with relegation in the Ghana Premier League.

The academy boys were unable to take advantage of home comfort as they drew blanks with Aduana Stars who normally struggle away from home.



In midweek the academy boys showed a lot of fight as they came from 2-0 down against Olympics to earn a draw but could not summon that strength.



They were able to shut down the Aduana attack but were unable to mount any real attacking threat of their own.

Their biggest route to goal was the penalty appeal when the ball appeared to struck the hand of an Aduana Stars player but the referee was not moved.



Moses Ayidem also went very close for the home side but his strike hit the wood work and went out for a corner kick.



WAFA are now lying 16th in the relegation zone just a point behind 15th place Eleven Wonders whiles Aduana Stars are second ten point behind leaders Kotoko.