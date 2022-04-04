0
Menu
Sports

GPL: WAFA held at home by Aduana as they flirt with relegation

WAFA 610x400 WAFA

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

WAFA shared the spoils with Aduana Stars at the Sogakope Park as they continue to flirt with relegation in the Ghana Premier League.

The academy boys were unable to take advantage of home comfort as they drew blanks with Aduana Stars who normally struggle away from home.

In midweek the academy boys showed a lot of fight as they came from 2-0 down against Olympics to earn a draw but could not summon that strength.

They were able to shut down the Aduana attack but were unable to mount any real attacking threat of their own.

Their biggest route to goal was the penalty appeal when the ball appeared to struck the hand of an Aduana Stars player but the referee was not moved.

Moses Ayidem also went very close for the home side but his strike hit the wood work and went out for a corner kick.

WAFA are now lying 16th in the relegation zone just a point behind 15th place Eleven Wonders whiles Aduana Stars are second ten point behind leaders Kotoko.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
Alexander Djiku makes history in French Ligue 1
Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey for Super Eagles failure to beat Ghana
Video of Asamoah Gyan training pops up after Ghana qualified for World Cup
There will be a major scandal if foreign travels by govt officials are audited – Nana Akomea
Inaki and Nico Williams spark nationality switch after liking Ghana’s 2022 World Cup draw
Ablakwa alleges Akufo-Addo flew luxurious private jet in US