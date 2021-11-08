GPL WK2 WRAP-UP: Kotoko beat Bechem, Hearts of Oak’s frustrating start continues

Abdul Ganiyu

• WAFA and Hearts of Oak share the spoils

• Asante Kotoko's crown return to Baba Yara Stadium with a win



• King Faisal stun Aduana in Dormaa



Asante Kotoko SC maintained their winning start while defending champions Hearts of Oak are without a win after two games in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



With one match more left to complete week 2, the 8 games played over the weekend produced 5 wins ( 2 away wins), 2 draws and 23 goals. It was a weekend of goals as compared to the 17 scored in week one.



King Faisal and Dreams FC were the only clubs that could pick up an away win in their respective games. Although, Bibiani Golds Stars visit Medeama SC on Tuesday in a rescheduled week two clash.

What will go on to be an interesting matchday started in Sogakope; when WAFA shared spoils with Hearts of Oak on Friday.



Kofi Kordzi gave the Phobians a late first half lead with a composed finish. The goal was Hearts of Oak first away goal against WAFA since 2007.



However, Sampson Agyapong drew the home side level in the second half to deny the visitors their first win over the Academy boys in 14 years and a first win of the new season. 1-1 the game ended.



Then came Saturday, a day that saw two games played all in a late afternoon kickoff.



Ashanti Gold SC’s wait for a first ever home win over Karela United continues as the Miners fight from a goal down to draw 1-1 at the Len Clay Stadium.

Meanwhile in Accra, Legon Cities FC and Real Tamale United(RTU) put up a show. The Royals were victors in a five-goal thriller against the Northern Blues. Five goals including two penalties in 7 minutes, 3-2 was the score.



Onto Sunday we go.



Sunday was heavily dominated by Kotoko who made a return to their home ground, Baba Yara Sports Stadium after 90 weeks due to renovation of the venue. The game against Bechem United was dubbed ‘homecoming’.



Two goals in the last five minutes of the match ensured that the Porcupines goes top of the league with a dramatic 2-0 win.



Elsewhere in Dorma, Kotoko loanee Osman Ibrahim scored brace as King Faisal recorded famous 3-1 away win over Aduana Stars. The club’s first ever victory after losing all of their previous 6 visits.

Similarly, Fatawu Issahaku netted his second goal of the season as Dreams FC cruised to a comfortable 3-1 away win over Elmina Sharks. First time Sharks conceded three goals in a home game, according to Ghana League stats.



The third 3-1 score line of the day occurred at the Accra Sports Stadium in a late kickoff. Maxwell Abbey’s hat trick was enough for the Dede boys to secure maximum points over newcomers Accra Lions FC.



Although, there were goals in almost every center, Berekum Chelsea and Elven Wonders played out a goalless draw at the Golden City park. As the saying goes ‘every rose has its thorn’.