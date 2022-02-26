GPL: We’re winning the league title this season- Fabio Gama

Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko’s attacking midfielder, Fabio Gama, is very optimistic of his side’s chances of winning the 2021-2022 Ghana Premier League trophy, despite their 1-1 draw against the defending Champions, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Brazilian believes the team winning this season’s title is not far from reach with regards to their impressive form.



Regardless of the Porcupines run of fine form, he demands more from his colleagues as he urged his side to maintain focus and improve on their previous matches.



“We have a long way to go but we are on the right track. Our performance was good but we need to keep it high. We are winning this season’s title and I hope we do. We’ve have done a great job in the first round. We just need to be focused, determined and keep the work up then at the end we will lift the trophy,” he told Herbert Boakye Yiadom host of Inside The Premier League show on eTV Ghana.

Prosper Ogum’s charges sit on top of the league table after the end of the first round of GPL fixtures. Winning 11 games, drawing four and lose just two games amassing 37 points in the process.



The Porcupine Warrior’s Frank Etouga Mbella also tops the goal king chart with 11 goals.



Kotoko resumes their second round on Sunday February 26, as they welcome Dreams FC to the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.