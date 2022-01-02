GPL Week 11 match preview - Karela United vs Eleven Wonders

Karela United will host fellow strugglers Eleven Wonders on match day-11

Only a point separates the two teams as the Pride and Passion lie just above their opponents on 10 points from 10 games in 15th position.



Pressure is mounting on young Karela United coach Bismarck Kobby Mensah due to the unflattering campaign of the Aiyinase-based side.



Karela have surprisingly flattered to deceive this amid a chaotic misunderstanding between the club's supporters and their management.



The supporters have been incensed with the work ethic of the administration and want top officials sacked.



The simmering tension has affected the side's performance this season which sees them languish just above the drop zone.

United will hope to restore some hope when they battle fellow relegation-threatened Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Crossby Awuah Park.



There is massive tension in Aiyinase as officials try to wool over disgruntled supporters who have vowed to chase management members out of the club.



However, there was a relief after they survived a massive scare to beat regional rivals Medeama in a nail-biting FA Cup fixture on Wednesday.



Karela United won 5-4 on penalties after a scintillating 2-2 draw at home.



Coach Bismark Kobby Mensah will again have to rely on midfield sensation Umar Basiru to do the magic in front of their home fans.

Wonders are back on the road again after losing 2-0 at Great Olympics on Boxing Day.



Coach Yaw Acheampong, who is under immense pressure, must find an antidote to their dwindling fortunes.







