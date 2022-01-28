GPL Week 15: League leaders Asante Kotoko host Great Olympics

Group photo of the Kotoko squad

Leaders Asante Kotoko will host Accra Great Olympics on Match Day 15 of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The Porcupine Warriors are in an outstanding shape in the League and aim to continue their unbeaten run against the Dade boys in this fixture – after going seven matches without defeat.



Asante Kotoko have won their last five matches in the League since the 1-1 draw against Real Tamale United at home – their longest winning run in the competition in the last two seasons – a run that has taken them to the top of the table with 30 points – one game fewer than all but arch rivals Hearts of Oak.



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum led his charges to a 1-0 win against a stubborn Medeama side at the Baba Yara Stadium and have a huge advantage to extend their lead with another home tie.



George Mfegue scored the match winner in the 79th minute to give Asante Kotoko all the spoils and to open a six point gap.



Coach Prosper Ogum’s side have not lost at home since the 3-2 loss to King Faisal – coming off three wins and one draw in matches against Real Tamale United (1-1), WAFA (1-0), AshantiGold SC (3-1) and Medeama SC (1-0).



The Porcupine Warriors have suffered only two defeats across competitions following a 1-0 loss in the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup which ended 1-0 in favour of city rivals King Faisal.

Accra Great Olympics ended their four match winless run against King Faisal on Match Day 14 at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.



Striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye who was with the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations hopes to return to the starting line up to shore up their attack having scored 5 goals before joining the Black Stars.



Great Olympics have won two and drawn three of their last five League matches as they ended a long standing winless run that dated back to December 26, when they defeated Eleven Wonders 2-0 in Accra.



Coach Annor Walker has an impeccable record against Asante Kotoko and aims to continue that run to get their campaign back on track. The MTN FA Cup winner beat the Porcupine Warriors 1-0 in the first round of last season and drew goalless with the leaders in the 2nd round of the 2020/21 season.



Great Olympics are 6th in the League log with 22 points – eight points behind leaders Asante Kotoko and five behind second placed Aduana FC.



The match is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Baba Yara Sports stadium and live on StarTimes Adepa Channel 247.