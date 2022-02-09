GPL Week 15 Wrap: Sharks 'swallow' Kotoko, Hearts 'hurt' by Olympics

Logo of the Ghana Premier League

Source: GNA

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's eight-match unbeaten run was shockingly ended by bottom placed Elmina Sharks in a thrilling encounter Ndoum Sports Stadium.

Elmina Sharks prevailed over the Porcupine Warriors 2-1 in a high-octane encounter which saw Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim sent off in the early stages of the second half.



Ebenezer Boadi and Mustapha Alhaji scored the two decisive goals to earn Sharks all three points but was not enough to lift them up the table as they still rock bottom with 11 points. Dickson Afoakwa scored the consolation goal for Kotoko.



Bechem United closed the gap on Asante Kotoko, with four points separating the two sides after the Hunters recorded a 2-0 victory against AshantiGold at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



Hearts on the hand were beaten by regional rivals Great Olympics in the highly anticipated encounter of match-day 15.



Yussif Abdul-Razak's first half strike was enough to secure all three points for Great Olympics who moved into fifth position with 25 points while Hearts dropped into seventh on table with 23 points.

Berekum Chelsea produced one of the most impressive results of the week after edging Dreams FC in Dawu. Kelvin Obeng's solitary strike was enough for Berekum Chelsea as they extended their unbeaten run to six.



King Faisal ended their four-match losing streak as they beat RTU 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Two second half goals from David Oppong Afrane and Enoch Morrison was enough for Alhaji Grusah's men as they secured all three points and moved into third position.



Karela United were held by Legon Cities in a 1-1 draw at the CAM Park in Aiyinase likewise Eleven Wonders who were also held to a goalless draw game by WAFA.



Below are the full results:

Elmina: Elmina Sharks 2-1 Asante Kotoko



Accra: Hearts of Oak 0-1 Great Olympics



Bibiani: Gold Stars FC 1-0 Aduana Stars



Dawu: Dreams FC 0-1 Berekum Chelsea



Techiman Eleven Wonders 0-0 WAFA

Anyinase: Karela United 1-1 Legon Cities



Accra: Accra Lions 1-0 Medeama SC



Kumasi; King Faisal 2-0 Real Tamale United



Bechem Bechem United 2-0 Ashanti Gold SC