GPL Week 25Preview: Karela United vs Dreams FC

Karela United

Karela United returns to the Anyinase camp Park to face Dreams FC on matchday 25 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Pride of the West suffered a 1-0 defeat in their last Premier League encounter against Accra Lions and will hope to return to winning ways this weekend.



Dreams FC will approach the game with all seriousness having shared spoils in their last game against Eleven Wonders at the Theatre of Dreams.



The Still Believe lads will hope to win knowing very well it will help them to surpass Karela United on the league log.

Dreams FC have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches whereas Karela have one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five games.



Karela United are 8th placed with 33 points whiles Dreams FC are 10th with 31 points.